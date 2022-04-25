Gov. Walz Deploys MN National Guard to Assist with Flooding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz has deployed the Minnesota National Guard to help combat the flash flooding across the northwestern part of the state. Governor Walz declared a peacetime emergency. This action is done to provide support for those affected by the flooding. It is taken under the Emergency Executive Order 22-08.

A State Emergency Operations is partially activated by the Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM). The HSEM will continually coordinate on-site support and assistance to affected local governments. They will also determine the need for supplementary emergency assistance. Goods and services are authorized to be procured as needed to accomplish the mission.

Severe spring storms have caused numerous roads and highways to close down. Heavy rains and strong winds started to hit northwestern Minnesota on April 23. Notably, the flooding of the Red Lake River in Crookston has closed down roads and threatened key facilities. These facilities include the fire station and a housing development.

Many counties have declared local emergencies. The Polk County sheriff and emergency manager say that they requested the MN National Guard to help with sandbagging, patrol of flooding patrol systems, and potential evacuation operations.

Governor Walz says of deploying the MN National Guard, “When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up to lend a hand. I am proud that the Minnesota National Guard has answered this call to serve. The support of the Guard will be critical to ensuring the safety of Minnesotans during this difficult time.”

