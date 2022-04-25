Lakeland PBS

Gov. Walz Deploys MN National Guard to Assist with Flooding

Mary BalstadApr. 25 2022

Governor Tim Walz has deployed the Minnesota National Guard to help combat the flash flooding across the northwestern part of the state. Governor Walz declared a peacetime emergency. This action is done to provide support for those affected by the flooding. It is taken under the Emergency Executive Order 22-08.

A State Emergency Operations is partially activated by the Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM). The HSEM will continually coordinate on-site support and assistance to affected local governments. They will also determine the need for supplementary emergency assistance. Goods and services are authorized to be procured as needed to accomplish the mission.

Severe spring storms have caused numerous roads and highways to close down. Heavy rains and strong winds started to hit northwestern Minnesota on April 23.  Notably, the flooding of the Red Lake River in Crookston has closed down roads and threatened key facilities. These facilities include the fire station and a housing development.

Many counties have declared local emergencies. The Polk County sheriff and emergency manager say that they requested the MN National Guard to help with sandbagging, patrol of flooding patrol systems, and potential evacuation operations.

Governor Walz says of deploying the MN National Guard, “When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up to lend a hand. I am proud that the Minnesota National Guard has answered this call to serve. The support of the Guard will be critical to ensuring the safety of Minnesotans during this difficult time.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Republican Candidates for Governor Answer Questions at Brainerd Forum

Walz Blasts Legislature Over Unemployment Insurance Dispute

Minnesota’s Governor, Senators Praise State’s Bird Flu Fight

More Details Released on 74th Annual MN Governor’s Fishing Opener

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.