Gov. Walz Authorizes Emergency Assistance for Spring Flooding in 7 MN Counties

Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for Cass, Itasca, and five other Minnesota counties due to damaged caused by flooding in April.

From Apr. 11-30, Cass, Itasca, Lyon, Polk, Ramsey, Redwood, and Washington counties experience significant damage caused by spring flooding. Walz says Minnesota’s emergency management team is coordinating closely with the counties to address damaged caused by spring flooding this year.

He says the state will continue working to deliver assistance and help Minnesotans recover.

