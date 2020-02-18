Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Bemidji Police Searching For Homicide Suspect

Gov. Tim Walz Seeks $30 Million For State Disaster Aid Fund

Malaak KhattabFeb. 18 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — With the threat of spring flooding looming, Gov. Tim Walz has asked lawmakers to approve $30 million to replenish a state disaster aid fund that was drained by a string of disasters last year. Walz said at a news conference Tuesday that there are “flashing yellow lights” already due to a wet fall that left soils saturated in many parts of the state and the heavy snowpack since then. Rep. Gene Pelowski, of Winona, who created the state’s Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, is sponsoring the proposal and plans to hold a hearing on it Monday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Gov. Walz, Lawmakers Introduce Revised Bill to Improve Affordable Insulin Access

MN Awarding Over $23 Million in Grants For Broadband Projects

BSU, NTC To Potentially Receive $7 Million From 2020 Capital Bonding Proposal

Gov. Walz Seeking Replacement For Emergency Operations Center Under Bonding Proposal

Latest Stories

BSU Men's Hockey: New League Name Announced For Future Conference

Posted on Feb. 18 2020

Bemidji Police Searching For Homicide Suspect

Posted on Feb. 18 2020

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival coming to Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 18 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Dominates in Win Against Northern Michigan

Posted on Feb. 18 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Gets Weekend Sweep With Win Over Minot State

Posted on Feb. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.