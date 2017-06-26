Gov. Dayton, Legislature Head To Court

Dayton’s veto following a special session was aimed at reopening negotiations on tax changes that he says favor the wealthy. Republican legislative leaders say his move is unconstitutional.
Without the money, paychecks will eventually stop for lawmakers and hundreds of support employees. The two sides reached a deal on Friday to delay that until October.
