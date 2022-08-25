Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Peaches and Cream Pie
Peaches and Cream Pie
Sweet and creamy and delicious!
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 to 4 cups peeled and sliced fresh peaches
- Juice from 1/2 of a small lemon
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell
- 1-2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside.
- In a bowl, mix together sugar, flour and salt. Place sliced peaches in a bowl and gently toss with lemon juice. Add mixed dry ingredients. Gently stir until all peach slices are coated with the dry ingredients.
- Arrange peaches in the unbaked pie shell.. Slowly pour heavy whipping cream over the top. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
- Place filled pie plate on prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for approximately 1 hour. The crust should be golden brown. The middle will be slightly jiggly but will continue to firm up as it cools.
- Allow pie to cool at room temperature. Once cool, cover tightly and store in refrigerator.
- Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Sue’s Tips
Make your own favorite pie crust or purchase premade pastry dough.
You have enough peach slices when they reach just below the fluted edge. Refrain from mounding the peaches high in the shell.
This pie isn’t the most picturesque, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in flavor! The juiciness of your peaches will determine the final consistency of your pie–the juicier the peaches, the messier your pieces will be. Don’t apologize for a messy slice of pie. It comes with deliciousness!
Be sure to store pie in the refrigerator.
