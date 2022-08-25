Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Peaches and Cream Pie

Peaches and Cream Pie

Sweet and creamy and delicious!

Sue’s Tips

Make your own favorite pie crust or purchase premade pastry dough.

You have enough peach slices when they reach just below the fluted edge. Refrain from mounding the peaches high in the shell.

This pie isn’t the most picturesque, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in flavor! The juiciness of your peaches will determine the final consistency of your pie–the juicier the peaches, the messier your pieces will be. Don’t apologize for a messy slice of pie. It comes with deliciousness!

Be sure to store pie in the refrigerator.