Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Golden Orzo with Chives and Lemon

Golden Orzo with Chives and Lemon
Ingredients:
- 2 cups orzo
- 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon lemon salt or plain sea salt
- freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup chopped chives
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Grated zest of 1 lemon, preferably organic
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour orzo onto parchment, making sure the baking pan is large enough so that orzo is in a single layer.
- Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until orzo is golden brown.
- While orzo is toasting in the oven, bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Add toasted orzo and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until tender. Drain well.
- Transfer cooked orzo to a large bowl. Stir in olive oil and lemon zest.
- Season orzo with lemon salt and pepper and stir in chives.
Makes 4 to 6 side servings
Sue’s Tips
Ad some chopped parsley when it’s ready to snip from your garden. Toasted pine nuts scattered over the top is a nice garnish
This is the perfect side for grilled salmon
