Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Golden Orzo with Chives and Lemon

Golden Orzo with Chives and Lemon

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups orzo
  • 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon lemon salt or plain sea salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ cup chopped chives
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • Grated zest of 1 lemon, preferably organic

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour orzo onto parchment, making sure the baking pan is large enough so that orzo is in a single layer.
  3. Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until orzo is golden brown.
  4. While orzo is toasting in the oven, bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  5. Add toasted orzo and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until tender. Drain well.
  6. Transfer cooked orzo to a large bowl. Stir in olive oil and lemon zest.
  7. Season orzo with lemon salt and pepper and stir in chives.

Makes 4 to 6 side servings  

Sue’s Tips

Ad some chopped parsley when it’s ready to snip from your garden. Toasted pine nuts scattered over the top is a nice garnish

This is the perfect side for grilled salmon

