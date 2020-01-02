Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Nutty Pears

Nutty Pears

2 pears, preferably organic, sliced horizontally, core removed

1/2 cup raw almonds

1/2 cup raw walnuts

4 Medjool dates, pits removed

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Place almonds and walnuts in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to roughly chop. Add dates, coconut oil, vanilla and salt. Process until the mixture is well blended and chopped. The mixture should stick together when you pinch it between your fingers. If it seems too dry, add another date to the mixture and pulse to blend.

Pat the mixture on the pear to make layers.

Makes 2 pears.

Sue’s Tips

It’s smart to use organic pears when you can, since most of the nutrients are in the skin of the pear.

If you have some nut mixture remaining, form into bite-size balls and refrigerate in a covered container for a healthful, satisfying treat another time.