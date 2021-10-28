Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Halloween Fun, 365 – Monster Munch Mix

Monster Munch Mix

Ingredients:

  • 8 cups air-popped or stove-top popcorn
  • 2 cups mini pretzel twists
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons corn syrup, preferably organic
  • 1 cup mini marshmallows
  • 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1 cup mini chocolate peanut butter cups
  • 1/2 cup mini M&Ms
  • 1//2 cup candy corn
  • edible candy eyes, optional

Instructions:

  1. Toss popcorn with pretzel sticks; spread out on large parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Set oven to Warm and slide the baking sheet into the oven until time to pour the spooky sauce over the top.
  2. In a small saucepan set over medium heat, combine butter, brown sugar and corn syrup; cook, stirring, for 3 to 5 minutes or until brown sugar dissolves and mixture is bubbling.
  3. Turn off heat and quickly stir in marshmallows and salt and continue stirring until marshmallows are melted. Pour evenly over popcorn mixture.
  4. Sprinkle with candies. Let cool completely and tear into clusters.

Sue’s Tip
Feel free to use any small candies you like. And ones that you think monsters and goblins will like!
Press candies into the mix with plastic wrap that is coated with a little butter to prevent sticking.

