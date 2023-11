Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After taking a field trip to Sourcewell to learn about leadership, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley high school students are considering what it means to them and how to develop their own leadership skills.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today