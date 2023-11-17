Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Students Learn About Ojibwe Culture

Breanna Vinkemeier — Nov. 17 2023

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School began teaching students about Ojibwe culture in depth this year, where they’re digging into the Ojibwe language and customs.

“[We’re] working with the community to make sure we can make the lessons and the content as authentic and meaningful as possible,” said Ojibwe cultural teacher Janelle Johnson.

Every student walks in the door with a different perspective of the class. For some, it has been a way to connect with their culture and family, and for others it has been a completely new topic to learn.

“We get to go ricing, and getting the experience and learning how to [harvest wild] rice and how to parch it,” said student Ingozis Neeland. “And you get to eat it, learn new words and, like, when we go on the trips, like meeting new people and learning like what they went through.”

“Just learning the language makes me feel like I’m getting closer with her,” said student James Allen. “I like to try to connect with her in some ways.”

“It feels really great to learn to know how to bead and stuff, because even if this isn’t the technique she wanted to show me, this is something that holds a lot of significance,” explained student Cecelia Gale.

After learning about an array of different words, rituals and many other topics, students have broadened their learning beyond what they thought could happen.

“With the students it goes very unrecognized. I’ll see people take it as like a joke. People just, like, mess with it,” said Allen. “But, I don’t know, deep down it’s where I’m from.”

“And anybody can join Ojibwe classes. It’s not just for Native Americans and it’s overall a good class to take in high school,” said student Kaleah Jackson.”

“[It’s] different ideas and different ways of doing things. And I like seeing that all come together, all in just one classroom,” added Gale.

As a first-year teacher, Johnson says she has much more to cover for her students.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Breanna Vinkemeier

Related Posts

Northwoods Experience: Walker Area DNR Stocking Trout in Local Lakes

Golden Apple: WHA Students Dig Deeper into What Leadership Means to Them

Golden Apple: Walker Teacher Offers Swimming Lessons for Children

Open House on Highway 371 and Highway 34 Study to Be Held in Walker

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.