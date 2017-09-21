DONATE

Golden Apple: Todd County Students Learn About Natural Resources

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 21 2017
Bees, hay bails, bubbles and a whole lot of smiles could be spotted all over the Katterhagen farm today as nearly 500 students learned about natural resources.

“Over the years we’ve got to be flirting with between 9,000-10,000 kids that cross the farm,” said Dale Katterhagen.

For the past 23 years the Todd County Soil and Water Enviro-fest has been held at the Katterhagen farm.

“If we’ve got the space and the resources to do it we are glad to host any kid,” said Marie Katterhagen.

Along the 24 stations at the farm one of them included a stop where students were able to learn about the science behind bubbles.

“We can read textbooks all day long or pamphlets or whatever in the classroom but to actually be out here in this environment with the hands on activities is amazing,” said Julie Twardowski 6th Grade Teacher St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic School.

All schools in Todd County were in attendance including private schools and home school groups.

“The last two years we have dramatically expanded, actually we’ve doubled in size,” said Shannon Wettstien the Todd County Soil and Water Planner. “That’s been a bit of a challenge but it’s been exciting for everyone to have new stations, new presenters and have the farm fill up with a bunch more kids.”

During the activities Julie thinks the kids are absorbing more information then they realize simply by having fun.

“Then we go back to school and the next day we talk about everything we’ve gone through and how much they’ve learned,” said Julie Twardowski.

Knowing the importance of exposing the students to new experiences even just by being out at the farm.

“We’re losing that whole generation of kids that know something about the environment or at least living on the land,” said Gary Martin a volunteer.

Something that the Enviro-Fest hopes will impact the students to maintain Minnesota’s natural resources.

“To get them to realize how they fit into the bigger picture and what they can do to help protect our natural resources,” said Shannon Wettstien the Todd County Soil and Water Planner.

Even after 23 years the Keterhagen’s still get excited to teach the kids about the farm and host nearly 600 people for the annual event.

