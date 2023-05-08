Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Suicide Prevention Advocate Tells His Story at CLC in Brainerd

Hanky HazeltonMay. 8 2023

According to the World Health Organization, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by 25% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC cites suicide as the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults ages 10-24, and one in five adults in the United States experience a mental health illness.

Kevin Hines is traveling the country to tell his story and spread a message of hope. Smiles for Jake, a suicide prevention movement, hosted Hines and his presentation,”Be Here Tomorrow,” last week at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

Hines an author, storyteller, and filmmaker who travels the country telling his story of hope, healing, and recovery. He helps many students and public audiences recognize that just because you are having a hard time today, it doesn’t dictate your tomorrow.

In 23 years of his work and 200,000 letters sent to him from all over the world, during his visit through Brainerd Lakes area schools, Hines shared a personal story from a 12-year girl

“This wonderful young individual said, ‘Thank you Mr. Hines for coming to our school. I was going to take my life, you have changed my mind, I’m going to stay,'” said Hines. “It warmed my heart, it also broke my heart. I don’t own that, I’m not a lifesaver. I’m a conduit, I give a message, people go home, they do they work, they’re saving and changing their own lives, they just need to give themselves more credit.”

The month of May is known as Mental Health Awareness Month. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to share resources to raise awareness about mental health and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. Additional resources for support and information include:

  • National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988
  • Crisis Line & Referral Services: 218-828-4357
  • National Alliance on Mental Health: nami.org
  • Make It OK: makeitok.org
  • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: afsp.org

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Crow Wing Co. Highlights Need for Foster Families and Parents

MnDOT Continuing Work on Highway 25 Bridge Project in Brainerd

Breezy Point Area Women’s Club Celebrates 50 Years of Helping the Community

Brainerd Man Convicted on 3 Murder Charges for Killing of Woman

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.