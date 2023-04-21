Golden Apple: Sourcewell Recognizes Local High Schoolers as Students of Character
It was a night of inspirational stories to celebrate the character of high school students in the Lakeland viewing area.
Sourcewell recently invited 46 juniors and seniors to the Students of Character Celebration, held at Madden’s on Gull Lake this week. The students represented 23 school districts in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties.
The students recognized at the event were nominated by a teacher or staff member and were recognized for their quiet leadership, perseverance, and dedication to their communities, schools, and fellow classmates. Donations from area organizations and individuals allowed Sourcewell to award each student with a $750 scholarship to any college they wish to attend.
