Golden Apple: Reading Therapy Dog Helps Brainerd Area Students Build Their Skills

Sammy HolladayFeb. 2 2024

Some students can find reading in front of classmates intimidating, but reading therapy dogs can help students enhance their reading skills and build self-confidence in a no-pressure environment.

From October to May, fourth graders at Harrison Elementary are chosen to read for 15 minutes to Georgia, a reading therapy dog certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. There is always a buzz in the classroom when Georgia comes in.

For the kids, when it’s their day, they leave with a lot of positive feelings, and the silly things Georgia does when she’s with the kids usually end up being the favorite parts of the day for the young readers.

The goal for Georgia and all reading therapy dogs is to promote more reading. Reading is one of the best exercises for your brain, and therapy dogs are there to provide comfort.

To sign up to read to Georgia at the Brainerd Public Library, you can visit their website.

