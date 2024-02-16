Golden Apple: Northern MN Robotics Teams Getting Ready for ‘Week 0’ Event
Red Lake Ogichidaag and the Bemidji RoboJacks are two local high school teams heading down to Brainerd this weekend for the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference’s annual “Week 0” event. But it’s more than just a competition, as both schools are helping each other do better and make improvements to their respective machines.
The competition is scheduled to take place on Feb. 17 at Riverside Elementary in Brainerd.
