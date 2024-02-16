Golden Apple: Northern MN Robotics Teams Getting Ready for ‘Week 0’ Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Red Lake Ogichidaag and the Bemidji RoboJacks are two local high school teams heading down to Brainerd this weekend for the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference’s annual “Week 0” event. But it’s more than just a competition, as both schools are helping each other do better and make improvements to their respective machines.

The competition is scheduled to take place on Feb. 17 at Riverside Elementary in Brainerd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today