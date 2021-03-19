Golden Apple: MN Group Pushing to Keep Free School Meals Going

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Due to the pandemic, the USDA has been providing free school meals for families across the country. However, the extension for this program is set to end at the end of September.

Minnesota School Nutrition Association President and Red Lake School District Food Director Mary Jo Lange is encouraging Congress to pass a law that will permanently expand the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs that will offer all students meals at no charge as an integral part of the educational experience.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today