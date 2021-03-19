Golden Apple: MN Group Pushing to Keep Free School Meals Going
Due to the pandemic, the USDA has been providing free school meals for families across the country. However, the extension for this program is set to end at the end of September.
Minnesota School Nutrition Association President and Red Lake School District Food Director Mary Jo Lange is encouraging Congress to pass a law that will permanently expand the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs that will offer all students meals at no charge as an integral part of the educational experience.
