Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: MN Group Pushing to Keep Free School Meals Going

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 18 2021

Due to the pandemic, the USDA has been providing free school meals for families across the country. However, the extension for this program is set to end at the end of September.

Minnesota School Nutrition Association President and Red Lake School District Food Director Mary Jo Lange is encouraging Congress to pass a law that will permanently expand the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs that will offer all students meals at no charge as an integral part of the educational experience.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Over Two Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Minnesota

Gov. Walz, Health Commissioner Malcolm to Quarantine After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

MDH Updates Guidelines for Long-Term Care Facilities, Residents Allowed to Gather

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.