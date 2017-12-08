Golden Apple: MMBA Hosts Building Trades Event For Pine River-Backus Students

It’s set up like speed dating with an opportunity for students to talk trade careers with current workers.

“Not everybody wants to go to a 4 years school, it’s a great option but it’s not one size fits all for everybody,” said Colleen Faacks the Mid Minnesota Building Association Executive Officer.

And it all starts with getting to know the students.

“Talk to them about what they like to do in their off times, what their interests are, where they are headed if they have any idea and just what they like to do,” said presenter Brian Doucette from SCR Plumbing Project Manager.

Then giving them the opportunity to ask any questions.

“It really gives you a good understanding of what you will actually be going into if you feel it is the right path for you,” said Tanner Aleckson a Pine River-Backus Senior

With the main goal of letting the students know they have options.

“I like working with my hands outside all of the time,” said Zach Benes a Pine River-Backus Junior. “Something like this gives me an opportunity to look at different jobs.”

Employees took time to talk about what schooling or training is needed based on the career path a student might choose.

“We’ve got sophomores, juniors and seniors here and it’s an opportunity for them to really see what’s out there before they make that decision on either going to college, trade school or just jumping into the workforce,” said Ray Austin the Mid Minnesota Building Association President.

As part of the program Mid Minnesota donated some new tools for Pine River-Backus students to use and enjoy.

Getting the kids excited about possible careers that are in need of more workers.

“People that are in the building industry, who are they going to hand their tool belt off to when they want to retire,” Faacks said.

Everything from salary, hours and interviewing skills were talked about at the Building Trades event put on by the Mid Minnesota Builders Association.