DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: MMBA Hosts Building Trades Event For Pine River-Backus Students

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 7 2017
Leave a Comment

It’s set up like speed dating with an opportunity for students to talk trade careers with current workers.

“Not everybody wants to go to a 4 years school, it’s a great option but it’s not one size fits all for everybody,” said Colleen Faacks the Mid Minnesota Building Association Executive Officer.

And it all starts with getting to know the students.

“Talk to them about what they like to do in their off times, what their interests are, where they are headed if they have any idea and just what they like to do,” said presenter Brian Doucette from SCR Plumbing Project Manager.

Then giving them the opportunity to ask any questions.

“It really gives you a good understanding of what you will actually be going into if you feel it is the right path for you,” said Tanner Aleckson a Pine River-Backus Senior

With the main goal of letting the students know they have options.

“I like working with my hands outside all of the time,” said Zach Benes a Pine River-Backus Junior. “Something like this gives me an opportunity to look at different jobs.”

Employees took time to talk about what schooling or training is needed based on the career path a student might choose.

“We’ve got sophomores, juniors and seniors here and it’s an opportunity for them to really see what’s out there before they make that decision on either going to college, trade school or just jumping into the workforce,” said Ray Austin the Mid Minnesota Building Association President.

As part of the program Mid Minnesota donated some new tools for Pine River-Backus students to use and enjoy.

Getting the kids excited about possible careers that are in need of more workers.

“People that are in the building industry, who are they going to hand their tool belt off to when they want to retire,” Faacks said.

Everything from salary, hours and interviewing skills were talked about at the Building Trades event put on by the Mid Minnesota Builders Association.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Christmas Tree Permits Available at Chippewa National Forest

Ellie Goulding, DJ Kygo To Perform During Super Bowl Week

National Christmas Tree Shortage Shouldn’t Affect Minnesota

Golden Apple: Harrison Kindergartners Host Thanksgiving Feast

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

CLC Dean Honored For Work In Equity And Equality

Central Lakes College’s Mary Sam, Dean of Students, Equity and Inclusion, was recently awarded the 2017 Ron McKinley All My Relations Award from
Posted on Dec. 7 2017

Latest Stories

CLC Dean Honored For Work In Equity And Equality

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

Man Injured In Highway 2 Rollover Crash

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

Christmas Tree Permits Available at Chippewa National Forest

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

Franken Announces Resignation From Senate

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

Fosston Girls Basketball Looks To Rebuild This Season

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.