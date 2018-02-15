DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Local Athlete Turns Sports Passion Into Children’s Books

Sarah Winkelmann
Feb. 15 2018
1 Comment

“So here it was time for the big game, and I had 999 points and we had a home game,” said Shelly Boyum-Breen, the author of “Shelly Bean the Sports Queen”.

Shelly Boyum-Breen is reliving the game when she played for Brainerd High School and became the first female basketball player there to score 1000 career points. Many years later, she turned her passion of sports into a series of children’s books.

“I didn’t enjoy reading when I was young, and one of the reasons was because I couldn’t see myself in books, and so I wanted to write a children’s book series where all kids could see themselves with the hopes that they would get involved with reading early on,” Boyum-Breen said.

And so, the character Shelly Been the Sports Queen was born.

“The girl aspect of having that role model as a girl athlete, but then just the athletics, I mean, all of the boys were just as excited about the books,” said Mary Streiff, fourth-grade teacher at Garfield Elementary in Brainerd.

“It was really cool, she inspires me a lot to do the sports that I want to do,” said Skylar Aylward, a fourth-grade student at Garfield Elementary.

Whether it is hockey, basketball or one of the books still to come, Shelly Bean always learns a new skill, but one thing about her character always remains the same.

“She’s always got to wear the number 9, and the reason for that is my tribute to Title IX and all of those people that have come before me that have helped pave the way so that I could take part in all of the sports that I was able to play and keep that momentum moving forward,” Boyum-Breen said.

She hopes through Shelly Bean the Sports Queen that kids will know that it’s okay to fail when you try new things, and that it’s important to get back up and keep playing.

“Shelly is just a great role model for Brainerd kids,” Streiff said. “She was a Brainerd graduate and somebody who just really followed her dreams and her passion.”

That passion has led the author in the sports world and beyond.

“I’m just so excited that doors are opening for books like these, and I really think that we need to be demanding that more books like these are in front of our kids, in our libraries and in our schools,” Boyum-Breen said.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Bounces Back After Not Making Top 5 in Small Business Revolution Contest

MN Higher Education Commissioner Stops In Brainerd

Brainerd Falls Short in Small Business Revolution Challenge

Community Spotlight: Onigum Community Center Celebrates Grand Opening

  1. lamscomm Feb. 15 2018 at 5:49pm

    Way to go Shelly!

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

lamscomm said

Way to go Shelly!... Read More

Sheri Currie said

55 was fine as people generally exceed the speed limit by at least five to ten m... Read More

Sheri Currie said

We do not need pawlenty back in Mn government!... Read More

Nancy Wasik said

Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More

Latest Story

Calvary Chapel In Bemidji Holds Valentine’s Day Meal

Posted on Feb. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Calvary Chapel In Bemidji Holds Valentine's Day Meal

Posted on Feb. 16 2018

More Details In Baxter Shooting Death

Posted on Feb. 15 2018

Lake Of The Woods Prepares To Host World Ploughing Competition

Posted on Feb. 15 2018

Severe School Bus Driver Shortage Could Lead To Route Reductions

Posted on Feb. 15 2018

Bemidji House Fire Causes Nearly $80,000 in Damage

Posted on Feb. 15 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.