Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Kids & Company Provides Activities When School Is Out In Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 7 2019
Leave a Comment

School is out for conferences today for the Bemidji School District, so where do parents send their kids during the day? For many of them, it’s all about the Kids and Company after school program.

“Kind of the way it works is, it’s just a quality after school program for kids to come after and have homework help, to hang out with their friends, a safe quality spot for kids to enjoy their afternoon while their parents are still working,” says Andrew Lesch, the program coordinator for Kids and Company.

Kids and Company is housed at all eight of the Bemidji Area Elementary schools during the school week. On days the district have off, all the activities move to the middle school. The program hosts a variety of activities throughout the day, so kids have a lot of options.

Lesch says, “They come in, they get checked in and then there are little free choice based activities such as arts and crafts, gym time, reading, and then they go into groups where they do group games and then they get the option to go swimming and then it’s lunch, and then after lunch it’s usually a field trip or a movie on sight and then free choice based activities in the afternoon until pick-up.

700 kids are registered with kids and company. During the school year, the numbers of kids vary depending on which school and which day it is. During the summer, Kids and Company serves more than 200 students.

“Summer’s going to be a lot more fun this year. We’re going to try to do a little bit more field trips and get more kids voice in and child involvement into the program so that they kind of want to do what they want to do. So yeah, that’s kind of exciting things that are coming up,” says Lesch.

Kids and Company also works with the schools and building staff to determine their needs for each program day. Today, kids ran from 7:45 in the morning until 5:45 at night. Parents love it for the convenience.

Lesch says, “I think they just like the fact that we’re involved in all aspects of the community. We’re readily available so it’s very easy for parents and kids to transition into our program from after school, and even in the summer we’re housed in sites they’re familiar with and that they feel safe in.”

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Hosting Sleigh Rides For Food Shelf Fundraiser

Property Management, Homeowners Settle In Bemidji Housing Discrimination Case

Gov. Tim Walz Visits Bemidji High School

Generous Donation Gives Bemidji State’s Music Department A New Grand Piano

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
Al Martin said

Wonderful that so many people are working for this! For too long as a society w... Read More

Avatar
Andrea Rusk said

Great story Rachel; thanks for covering this amazing event!... Read More

Avatar
Dave said

What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Latest Story

Gray Wolf To Be Delisted From Endangered Species List

According to the Wildlife Society, the gray wolf, which has been on the endangered species list since the 1960s, is set to be delisted from the
Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Latest Stories

Gray Wolf To Be Delisted From Endangered Species List

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

CLC Clubs Face Off In Cardboard Boat Races

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Border to Border Broadband Program Could Deliver High-Speed Internet To Underserved Areas

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Crow Wing County Announces Photo Contest Winners

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Brainerd Public Library Celebrates Teen Tech Week

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate