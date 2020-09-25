Golden Apple: ISD 318 Superintendent Discusses Move to Hybrid Learning for Middle and High Schools
The ISD 318 school district, which covers Grand Rapids and Bigfork, is shifting their learning model to a hybrid method for middle and high school students starting next week due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Itasca County. Other school districts such as ISD 316 (Greenway) and ISD 319 (Nashwauk-Keewatin) have also shifted their learning models.
The district plans to resume in-person classes on the middle and high school level once COVID-19 cases decrease.
