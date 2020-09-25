Golden Apple: ISD 318 Superintendent Discusses Move to Hybrid Learning for Middle and High Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The ISD 318 school district, which covers Grand Rapids and Bigfork, is shifting their learning model to a hybrid method for middle and high school students starting next week due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Itasca County. Other school districts such as ISD 316 (Greenway) and ISD 319 (Nashwauk-Keewatin) have also shifted their learning models.

The district plans to resume in-person classes on the middle and high school level once COVID-19 cases decrease.

