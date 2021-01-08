Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Crosby-Ironton School District Welcoming Students Back to the Classroom

Nick UrsiniJan. 7 2021

Not only will students return to the classrooms next week, but a change in grading policy is helping students in the Crosby-Ironton School District return as well.

After meeting with a re-entry committee that consists of parents, teachers, community members, and administrators, the district came up with a way to have students return to the classrooms.

“Originally, we were planning to bring kids back on [January] the 4th,” said Crosby-Ironton Secondary Principal Jennifer Strom. “After meeting with our regional response team, we decided to bring the elementary school back on the 11th and the high school back on the 20th.”

According to Strom, there are 462 students in grades 7-12, and around 70 of them have opted to remain in distance learning for the remainder of the year.

“The biggest thing for us was adding extra desks where we could to spread kids out,” said Strom. “We also changed how we do lunch, we have added gym space as well to help.”

The other big change is their grading policy that only applies to the first semester:

  • Students with 70-100 percent will receive an A to C-
  • Students with 50-69 percent will receive a “P” for Pass on their report card
  • Credit is earned for class with no affect on GPA
  • Students with 41-50 percent will receive an “IP” for in-progress, needing to complete assignments from the teacher before the end of the school year
  • Students with less than 40 percent will receive no credit. No affect on GPA, but will be ineligible to participate in school activities, including athletics.

“We felt to grade them on the 100-point scale that we have traditionally done throughout history of education wouldn’t be a good representation of those kids,” Strom said.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Itasca County Says Finish Line for Pandemic in Sight, But Patience Still Needed

Brainerd Area Restaurant, Bar, and Brewery Owners Respond to Reopening

Bemidji Middle and High Schools to Potentially Return to Hybrid Learning Model

Greater Bemidji Providing COVID-19 Relief Grants to Local Businesses

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.