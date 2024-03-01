Golden Apple: CLC Videography Students Get Valuable Hands-On Experience

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Central Lakes College videography production program allows students to learn about the media industry. It also allows students to contribute to a public access channel that airs meetings held by the City of Brainerd and events hosted at CLC.

The videography program at CLC is designed to simulate a content-creating environment in the media industry. Centered around the camera, students are familiarized with one of the most important tools of the trade.

“Oh, I’ve learned a lot,” said CLC videography production student Nick Joul. Despite having a job in AV (audio visual), all the camera experience I’d had was with those robot cameras on the wall. Like, I had never touched an actual DSLR camera, or before coming here. And now I feel I’m very confident in how to use one.”

In media, building a synergy with your team is essential, and it’s a core value of the program at the college.

“Definitely working together as a team, and then also just like troubleshooting and trying to figure out different issues that you can come across,” said student Owen Kircher.

These students get a lot of hands-on experience. They create social media videos for clients, film sporting events, and make short films. They also contribute to the public access channel that airs city meetings in Brainerd and events hosted on CLC’s campus.

“The thing that this program really offers is more just getting the that sort of like, ‘Hey, I’ve done this, I’ve done that,'” explained student Jason Andrew. “At the end of the day, it’s kind of a piece of paper, but it’s really cool that that piece of paper comes with all this experience and you can really build your portfolio more than you can, I guess, you know, say like, ‘Hey, I did this thing,’ you know, and now you can show people that you’ve done this thing.”

With the plethora of options these students have to film, they can find ways to express themselves in ways other higher education programs do not.

“It’s taught me that there’s so much more to life and that there’s a lot more to keep on record,” added student Sophia Lemke. “Because I used to take a lot of photos and videos, but there’s so much creativity with this program that it really shows that creativity is limitless.”

The public access station Brainerd Community & College Channel, or BC3, is available for CTC and Charter/Spectrum subscribers in the Brainerd area. The channel numbers are 8 and 181 respectively.

