Golden Apple: Central Lakes Learning Center Inviting Public to Learn More About Art, Music

Sammy HolladayJan. 19 2024

Well, it’s never too late or too early to learn something new. The Central Lakes Learning Center in Brainerd is offering students of all ages supplemental learning that includes art and music classes.

The learning center was started last July and has become a place where the community can learn more ways to express themselves through art and music.

On Monday, the center held its first group guitar lesson. The kids who attended were ready to learn a new instrument, which made it all the easier and that much more fun. The Central Lakes Learning Center believes that group sessions are more effective than one-on-one sessions based on where children are in their mental development.

To learn more about the learning center, you can visit their website.

