Golden Apple: Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School Takes Steps to Support Students

One of the challenges that Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School faced with distance learning last spring was the lack of internet access for students and families. But leading up to this school year, staff were able to successfully provide about 95% of its families with proper internet access to learn remotely.

For this week’s Golden Apple, we learn more of what the school has done to provide an equitable education despite COVID-19.

