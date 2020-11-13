Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School Takes Steps to Support Students

Lakeland News — Nov. 12 2020

One of the challenges that Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School faced with distance learning last spring was the lack of internet access for students and families. But leading up to this school year, staff were able to successfully provide about 95% of its families with proper internet access to learn remotely.

For this week’s Golden Apple, we learn more of what the school has done to provide an equitable education despite COVID-19.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Medical Experts, Bar and Restaurant Owners Speak Out on New Restrictions

Over 200 COVID-19 Cases in Last Seven Days in Itasca County

CLC Hosts U.S. Poet Laureate Virtually for “Verse Like Water” Series

Crow Wing County Moves to All-Virtual Services

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.