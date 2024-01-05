Golden Apple: Brainerd High School Seniors Reflect on Their Final Months in High School

Schools are back in session after Winter break, which means graduation is right around the corner. These final months can go by quickly and for this week’s Golden Apple, Reporter Sammy Holladay spoke with several seniors at Brainerd High School to gauge how the students feel about nearly being done with high school.

Graduating from High School is an important milestone in someone’s life. It is a time when you begin to think about what you are going to do in life. At Brainerd High School, the seniors have mixed emotions about being so close to the finish line.

The Sports and clubs that students are a part of mean the world to them because it is how they build relationships and memories throughout their high school career.