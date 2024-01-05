Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Brainerd High School Seniors Reflect on Their Final Months in High School

Schools are back in session after Winter break, which means graduation is right around the corner. These final months can go by quickly and for this week’s Golden Apple, Reporter Sammy Holladay spoke with several seniors at Brainerd High School to gauge how the students feel about nearly being done with high school.

Graduating from High School is an important milestone in someone’s life. It is a time when you begin to think about what you are going to do in life. At Brainerd High School, the seniors have mixed emotions about being so close to the finish line.

The Sports and clubs that students are a part of mean the world to them because it is how they build relationships and memories throughout their high school career.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Brainerd High School’s Key Club Builds Leadership by Helping the Community

Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Hopes Coaching Change Garners Success

Warrior Warehouse Helps Brainerd HS Students in Need of Food and Clothing

Brainerd Girls’ Swim & Dive Sending 6 Athletes to State Championship Meet

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.