Golden Apple: Bemidji’s Horace May Elementary Holds 3rd Annual Field Day

Justin OthoudtMay. 27 2023

It’s a day that some students anticipate for the entire school year, an event that, to an elementary school student, rivals some of the biggest sporting events, even the Olympics.

The day in question? Bemidji’s Horace May Elementary School’s annual Field Day, which was held on May 18th.

“They learn a lot about being a team, helping their classmates out, cheering on their friends,” said Horace May Elementary third grade teacher Casey Reierson.

The event, now in its third year, saw young athletes partake in nine events where their performances were ranked in bronze, silver, or gold categories.

“There’s the running long lump, standing long jump,” explained 3rd Grade Student Roen. “There’s dashes, and kicking and throwing, just all that stuff.”

While the day’s events and the chance to compete are incredibly exciting for the students, Field Day also serves as an important life lesson in teamwork.

“It’s an opportunity for the teachers to coach these kids on how to be cheering in the audience,” said Reierson. “If there’s two people running against each other, we’re cheering for both of them.”

But at its heart, Field Day is meant to provide students a day filled to the brim with fun activities as a way to congratulate their work all year long.

“Obviously we want these kids to learn a lot as they’re at school, but we need to make sure that they’re having fun, that they’re enjoying their life at school,” explained Reierson. “So seeing that and seeing the joy in their eyes, in their faces is the most important thing for me.”

Third grade students also assisted teachers in the event by setting up each station as well as helping record student times.

By — Justin Othoudt

