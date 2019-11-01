Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bemidji MS Teacher Concocts a Mixture of Science and Halloween

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 1 2019

Who said going to school on Halloween couldn’t be fun? Bemidji Middle School science teacher Denise Black enjoys the idea of being able to incorporate a Halloween theme while teaching her students about liquid nitrogen.

“A few years ago, I decided that since 8th graders still really love Halloween a lot more than adults think, and we sometimes don’t let them explore all of their early childhood needs. I thought that I would take a chance and take my astronomy unit and mix it in with Halloween. So what I do is I take liquid nitrogen and I teach them all the important factors about it, everything from safety to where it comes from, and then we have a little fun,” said Black.

While students are having fun enjoying the many activities Black has planned for the class period, they are still learning and comprehending what is being taught. According to Black, this type of approach allows students to understand the material better and quicker.

“Plus it ties into our Minnesota state standards so we’re working on things like stars and where they come from. What happens to them when they basically blow up, which kids think are awesome, but where do all those particles go? So I’m able to tie in a theme of Halloween with learning things that we would do in an everyday classroom,” stated Black.

The exercise was taught to all of Black’s class periods, and students were able to see what liquid nitrogen can do with different activities, as well as try certain foods and make ice cream.

Lauren, a Bemidji Middle School student, says, “We did stuff with liquid nitrogen and we learned where it came from and did some activities with it. It was really cool because it was different and it was really exciting because we got to try a lot of new things and learn a lot about it, it was really cool.”

“This just gives every kid an opportunity to experience something that they normally wouldn’t. Liquid nitrogen is not something that’s readily available, I go get it from Bemidji Welders Supply and it’s really not that expensive, but kids really learn a lot from the whole day when we talk about where it comes from, how it gets into the classroom, and they actually get to touch a little bit of it,” stated Black.

Black has been incorporating the Halloween theme into her lessons for a few years now and has heard and experienced firsthand how it positively affects her students. She’s proud to be able to provide a different outlook on learning and looks forward for future Halloween-themed lessons.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Brainerd Police & Fire Departments, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Host Halloween Safety Event

October 31 Marks Three Years Since Jeremy Jourdain Went Missing In Bemidji

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Halloween Fruit Parfait

Dogs Dress Up For Halloween At 5th Annual Bark ‘N’ Boo Event

Latest Stories

Win-E-Mac Football Wins First Section Championship Since 1991

Posted on Oct. 31 2019

North Central Football Falls to W-A-O in Thrilling Section Championship Game

Posted on Oct. 31 2019

Brainerd Police & Fire Departments, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Host Halloween Safety Event

Posted on Oct. 31 2019

October 31 Marks Three Years Since Jeremy Jourdain Went Missing In Bemidji

Posted on Oct. 31 2019

Central Lakes College And Minnesota State Moorhead Announce Health Administration Partnership

Posted on Oct. 31 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.