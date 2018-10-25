Golden Apple: Bemidji High School Presents “Seussical The Musical”

The Bemidji High School Theater program is audiences into the world’s of Whoville and the Jungle of Nool. They’ve been rehearsing for “Seussical The Musical” for the past 3 months.

“Seussical is basically just a really great show for the whole family definitely. It’s very exciting. It has all the classic Dr. Seuss characters and it’s just all about imagination,” says Britta Aas, who plays Gertrude McFuzz in the show.

The story features references to more than 15 different Dr. Seuss Books.

“I really like the conflict between Horton and all the rest of the people. Like, he’s in his own little world and everyone else is trying to destroy that world, so it’s really interesting,” says Jonah Fuhrman, who plays Horton the elephant.

There are over 100 students involved in the production, from tech roles to a live student orchestra. The cast is made up of both newcomers and seasoned BHS showbiz vets.

“We’ve got 43 students on stage and this is a piece that has a lot of roles so it’s an ensemble piece gives us an opportunity to develop a whole bunch of students,” says Holly Nelson, the musical director for Bemidji High School.

For some cast members, it wasn’t hard to find material to prepare for their role.

Xavier Michael Young, who plays The Cat In The Hat says, “I watched, read and studied Dr. Seuss for two months before this show in preparation to make sure that I could do Dr. Seuss’s creations justice because he was someone inspired my childhood.”

Suessical The Musical will premiere at the BHS auditorium exactly one week from today. You can find tickets and show times online here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of each show. The cast and crew say it’s best to bring your whole family out to the show.

“This is a show that’s going to be great whether you’re 2 or 102, it won’t matter. There’s something for everyone because the stories are great. The music is exciting . It’s music from top to bottom,” says Nelson.