Golden Apple: AWCL Charter School in Bemidji Growing Despite Challenges

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 28 2021

Despite opening a new school right before a pandemic hit, Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners is still growing during these challenges. The school is meeting their growth plan and is also adding new grade level classes next year.

AWCL is a place-based education system that focuses on teaching students through learning experiences in the exploration of Minnesota’s past, present, and future.

The school is now enrolling for the next school year with a lottery system. Applications can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

