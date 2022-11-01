Lakeland PBS

GoFundMe Set Up to Help BSU Football TE Bryce Duffy with Medical Costs After Spinal Injury

Chaz MootzOct. 31 2022

The Bemidji State football program and Bemidji State athletics are helping Bryce Duffy in his recovery from a spinal contusion injury.

In the 2nd quarter of a game at Minnesota State-Moorhead on Oct. 15, Duffy, a senior tight end/fullback on the Bemidji State football team, collided with a defender and offensive lineman. He was carted off the field on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to the Sanford Health Trauma Center in Fargo.

Since then, Duffy has regained movement in his extremities and slowly, but surely, began the rehabilitation process. On Friday, Oct. 28, Duffy was able to return back to Bemidji.

According to Duffy’s family, he is expected to make a full recovery, but will undergo a long road ahead that will require out-patient rehabilitation. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Duffy with the medical expenses. As of Monday night, over $8,700 has been raised. For more information on Duffy’s recovery, or to make a donation, click here.

By — Chaz Mootz

