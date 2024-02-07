GoFundMe Set Up for Family of Man Who Died in Head-on Crash Near Northome
People from all over are rallying to help the family of a 27-year-old man who died in a head-on collision that killed three people near Northome on Sunday.
A GoFundMe site has now been set up for Joseph Michael Carlson of North Branch, who leaves behind his wife, Sadie, and a one-year-old son.
Carlson was driving a pickup headed east on Highway 1 that was pulling a fish house when it collided with another pickup headed west. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Carlson’s pickup went into the ditch and caught fire.
If you’d like to help the family, you can visit the GoFundMe campaign here. As of 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, over $26,000 has been raised for the family.
