GoFundMe Set Up for Family of Man Who Died After Going Through Mille Lacs Lake Ice

A GoFundMe campaign has now been set up for the family of the man who died after going through the ice on Mille Lacs Lake last week.

Richard “Dickie” Gadbois was a staple of the Isle community and owned and operated many small businesses throughout the years, including Dickie’s Portside, which featured chartered launch fishing in the summer and private and rental houses in the winter. Gadbois died on Friday when the pickup truck he was driving went through the ice on Mille Lacs.

The money raised through the GoFundMe campaign will go directly to his wife Marge and their son Dennis to pay for the cost of Dickie’s memorial service, medical bills, and to help Marge out in her time of need. You can donate to the campaign here.

A memorial fund for Gadbois has also been set up at First National Bank in Isle. Donations can be made in person at the bank, located at 310 W. Main Street, Isle, MN 56342. Checks can also be sent to that address but must be written out to Mike Kabrud or Paul Waldowski and have “Dickie Gadbois Memorial Fund” in the memo line.

