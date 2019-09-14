Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Glen Gustafson Awarded Brainerd 2019 Citizen Of The Year

Sep. 13 2019

Every year, Brainerd Community Action along with the Brainerd Jaycees team up to select an individual in the community who has volunteered services that are above and beyond normal employment. On Friday, the 2019 Distinguished Service Citizen of the Year award was announced in a complete surprise.

Glen Gustafson thought he was having a normal sports boosters breakfast meeting at Front Street Café in Brainerd, until he was presented with the Citizen of the Year award. Gustafson is the treasurer for the local soup kitchen, volunteers at the Lakes Area Food Shelf, helps out with Meals on Wheels, and much more.

For Gustafson, winning the award was an honor, but also a complete surprise.

“My reaction was, I’m a very shy person and I was very hesitant to get all this attention,” said Gustafson. “I’m blessed to be a citizen of the Brainerd Lakes Area; I mean, it’s just a great area to live in and I’ve been blessed and I just want to give back a little bit, so I’ve tried to be in a lot of organizations and give back to show my appreciation.”

As a gift to Gustafson, Brainerd Community Action will make a donation to the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lowell Johnson Honored To Win Minnesota State Outstanding Senior Citizen Award

CLC Football Team Partners With “Kids Against Hunger” To Give Back To Community

Volunteers Needed To Help Find Aquatic Invasive Species In Lakes

Jeanne Larson, Lowell Johnson Named 2019 Outstanding Senior Volunteers

Latest Story

Brainerd Football Gets First Win Of Year With Victory Over Sauk Rapids-Rice

Posted on Sep. 14 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd Football Gets First Win Of Year With Victory Over Sauk Rapids-Rice

Posted on Sep. 14 2019

Pequot Lakes Football Defeated By Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Posted on Sep. 14 2019

Staples-Motley Football Beats Breckenridge At Home

Posted on Sep. 14 2019

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Football Holds On To Win Against Bagley

Posted on Sep. 14 2019

Nevis Football Takes Big Win Over Laporte

Posted on Sep. 14 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate