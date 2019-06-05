Lakeland PBS
Gish & Fairbanks Lead Preliminary Results In Special Election For White Earth Chairman

Jun. 5 2019

Brent Gish and Michael Fairbanks will face off in a special election to determine who will be the next White Earth chairman, if preliminary results hold up.

Gish took over 29% of the vote and Fairbanks collected nearly 22%, squeaking by Tara Mason by seven votes to win second place in a crowded special white Earth primary election yesterday.

If the preliminary results hold, that means Gish (who received 523 votes) will take on Fairbanks (who received 391 votes) in the special general election Aug. 6.

The winner will fill out the one year remaining in the term of Tribal Chairman Terry Tibbetts, who died in March.

Shirelle Moore

