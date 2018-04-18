Gigi Marvin Coming To Women’s Expo In Bemidji

The Sanford Center and Sanford’s women are proud to host US Olympic Women’s Hockey team member, Gigi Marvin. She’ll be coming to Northern Minnesota’s Largest Women’s expo at the Sanford Center on May 12th, 2018.

Back at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Marvin scored the first goal in the shootout against team Canada to win Gold.

In addition to playing professionally for the Boston Pride and Team USA, Marvin is head instructor of RinkRat 19, a hockey school in her hometown of Warroad, MN and is deeply invested in sharing her faith.

Gigi will be available for autographs and photos the day of the event from 10:00am to 11:15am.

Tickets for the Women’s conference are available at the Bob Lowth Ford Pickup Ticket Windows located at the Sanford Center, Monday through Friday from 9 in the morning to 5. They are $5. $1 of each ticket purchased will be donated to support women’s initiatives through Hands of Action, International and United Way of Bemidji Area.