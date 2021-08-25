Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Bemidji School Board Votes in Favor of Mask Mandate

Get a COVID Shot at State Fair, Walk Away with $100 Reward

Betsy Melin — Aug. 25 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Minnesota State Fair can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the State Fair edition of the state’s $100 reward program Wednesday. The first 3,600 Minnesotans to get their first dose at the fair can claim their gift cards immediately afterward.

“If you’ve waited to get your shot, there’s never been a better opportunity,” Walz said in a statement.

The State Fair deal follows a just-concluded $100 incentive program that saw nearly 80,000 Minnesotans claim gift cards.

Health officials on Tuesday said they’re nervous about the large crowds expected at fair as the highly contagious delta variant circulates statewide. Minnesota’s is one of several Midwest state fairs that have offered free vaccinations. Minnesota fair officials are strongly encouraging face masks and vaccinations, but have declined to require them.

The free shots will be offered at a clinic in the North End Event Center throughout the fair, which opens Thursday and runs through Labor Day. It’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and through 8 p.m. Labor Day. Walk-ins are welcome, or fairgoers can make appointments at https://my.primary.health/r/statefair.

Anyone 12 or older who needs their first or second dose can get vaccinated at the clinic, which offers both the two-shot Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Only Minnesotans receiving their first dose qualify for the reward.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

1,404 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

University of Minnesota Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations

Virus Fears Lead Some Vendors to Skip Minnesota State Fair

3,838 New COVID-19 Related Cases, 8 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.