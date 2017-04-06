Generous Donation Helps Hubbard County Food Shelf

One Park Rapids community member has made quite the impact at the Hubbard County Food Shelf.

After reading a local newspaper article about the food shelf’s need for a new freezer, the anonymous person, with a summer home in the area, decided to help out. The man talked to the director of the food shelf on Thursday, and decided to cut a check for $11,000.

The freezer is so old that the non-profit can’t find the parts to repair it and couldn’t afford a new one.

The food shelf says that even with the donation, it will be about $9,000 behind last year’s March Food Share Campaign. The partial matching campaign helps food shelves around the state get an extra boost from all the food and money donations it takes in during the month of March.

Bob Hansen, the Hubbard County Food Shelf’s director, says that any donations received by Monday, April 10th can still be included. The shelf is located at 308 Pleasant Ave, Park Rapids, MN 56470.