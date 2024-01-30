Garage Fire Spreads to House in South Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Last Thursday, the Brainerd Fire Department was called for mutual aid by the Garrison Fire Department for a house fire in South Brainerd.

According to Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang, the fire occurred on the 9000 block of Zallar Road. It started from an ATV leaking gas in the garage and was ignited by some sort of light. Following that, the garage became fully engulfed in flames before eventually spreading to the house.

Klang says the owner suffered substantial burns from the incident and was hospitalized following the events.

