Garage Destroyed by Fire North of Bemidji

Bemidji firefighters responded to a structure fire Friday evening about 10 miles north of Bemidji.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story detached garage fully involved in fire on Birchmont Beach Road in Turtle River Township. Firefighters were on scene for approximately three hours with 21 firefighters and nine pieces of equipment.

The structure and its contents are a total loss. Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood says the fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental. No injuries were reported.

