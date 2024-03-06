Future of Short-Term Rentals in Brainerd Still Up in the Air

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd City Council has voted 4-3 against holding a joint workshop with the Planning Commission for the short-term rental ordinance. This comes after voting against the last proposed ordinance at the Feb. 20 city council meeting.

The proposed ordinance would set caps on the number of short-term rentals that could be allowed in the city, as well as set a cap on how many a property owner could have. The Planning Commission has concerns about an unlimited number of short-term rentals based on the fact that downtown Brainerd provides a good number of workforce housing units.

“Now, if I’m a property owner, I’m filling out short-term rental forms as fast as I can get the ink to dry,” said Brainerd City Council President Kelly Bevans. “That’s probably the bigger issue, is that we may get a bonanza of applications for short-term rentals, not because they want to have short-term rentals, but because there’s no regulation.”

As of now, a property owner must apply for and receive an Interim Use Permit and Rental License to operate a short-term rental. There are no caps as to how many a property owner could own.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today