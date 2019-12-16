Lakeland PBS

Future Hackensack Brewery Reveals Name

Dec. 16 2019

Rendezvous Brewery will be the official name of a future Hackensack brewery that is set to open in the summer of 2020. The name was revealed by the future owners of the brewery, Sue and Doug Toth.

The brewery will be centrally located in Hackensack at 112 S. 1st Street, just across the street
from the Paul Bunyan Trail and the City Park. The city license for the brewery was approved unanimously by the Hackensack City Council in August 2019 and construction will begin soon to prepare the building for the taproom and brewing operations.

The name rendezvous has an important meaning to not only Hackensack, but also the Toth family, as Sue’s parents and longtime Hackensack residents, Everett (Pat) and Laura Harrington, operated the Rendezvous Restaurant in the early 1950s. The word Rendezvous itself means meeting at an agreed time and place.

“The name Rendezvous reflects the kind of business we want to create. A place to meet, gather and enjoy each other’s company while enjoying local craft beer”, said owner Sue Toth.

On the importance of creating a welcoming environment for residents of all ages, Toth said, “We want to create a place for young and old to get together and have fun, we want to encourage people to come to the brewery for a good time, just like Hackensack residents used to at the original Rendezvous.”

Interested parties can learn more about Rendezvous Brewing, including information and
announcements on the Rendezvous Brewing Facebook Page or on Twitter and Instagram @rendezvousbrews. Updates on the grand opening celebration will be available as the project progresses.

