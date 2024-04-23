Funds Being Raised to Restore the Pequot Lakes Bobber Water Tower

The Bobber Water Tower has been a staple of the Pequot Lakes community since it was painted into a bobber in 1987. But after years of exposure to the elements, a fundraising campaign is in full swing to restore the tower.

Pequot Lakes’ Bobber Tower is not in the best shape it’s been in. There is a lot of wear and tear to the tower’s paint. To restore the tower, The Paint the Bobber Committee has set a goal of raising $90,000. The money is needed to secure the best quality work possible.

“We want it to look a lot better than it is and not just kind of put lipstick on a pig,” said Nichole Heinen, Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce Director and a member of the Paint the Bobber Committee. “We want to make sure that we’re doing it the right way and we’re using the right materials and we’re using the right, the right company and the right people to do that. So we’re very excited to get this going.”

This fundraising campaign means a lot to many people who call Pequot Lakes home because of the significance the Bobber Tower holds for this community.

“When you see the bobber, you know you’re home. That’s what I say, at least,” said Heinen. “I know I’m home when I see it. Or, you know, when people are coming up to the cabin or whatever they’re doing, they’re going to see that Bobber Water Tower and they are just happy because they know that they’re home or they’re at their cabin and they can just feel that relaxation. And the bobber is just a huge symbol of Pequot Lakes. When you think Pequot Lakes, you think [of] the bobber.”

The bobber has become a symbol of Pequot Lakes. It can be found on just about everything in the city, from shopping to city signage. It is part of the heritage of the city, which is why many in the community feel the need to maintain a pristine look for the tower.

“We know we come from an amazing place, so we need to make sure that we’re keeping this as good as we can,” stated Heinen. “And let’s get this done so that it will continue to be a beacon for everyone that’s coming up to the area or lives here.”

The Paint the Bobber Committee understands that $90,000 is no small ask. But considering the love in the community for the landmark, they feel they are well on their way to achieving the goal.

“We have a very large task in front of us, but I know as a community and I know that as people that come up here and our cabingoers, that we can all do this and we can accomplish our goal,” Heinen added.

So far, approximately $49,000 have been raised towards the campaign, and $67,500 needs to be secured by May 31. Those interested in donating to the campaign can visit the Pequot Lakes Chamber website.