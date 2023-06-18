Lakeland PBS

Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Hosting 24th Annual Summer Author Series

Justin OthoudtJun. 18 2023

For the past 24 years, the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library have provided a space for authors in greater Minnesota to present their works to an audience with their Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series.

“This year, we’re happy to have some Minnesota Book Award Winners, also some Minnesota Book Award nominees coming.” said Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Program Chair Dawn Stattine.

The second event of this season featured a long-time contributor to the non-profit organization, Lorna Landvik, who discussed her latest book, “Last Circle of Love.”

“I’m so partial to Brainerd,” said Landvik. “I think Brainerd’s such a reading community, I love coming up here.”

In addition to Landvik’s contributions to the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library, she also performs as a stand-up comedian and uses her comedic expertise to entertain her audience.

“If I can combine the technical stuff with humor and just make sure everyone has a good time then I’m happy,” said Landvik.

Landvik’s visit prompted dozens of visitors to enter the doors of the Brainerd Public Library to hear about the author’s work and signature wit.

“Can’t beat it, I’d go for a crowd anytime,” said Landvik. “It’s great, I appreciate their support so much.”

The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library will continue to host their Summer Author Series every Monday until July 31st. More information on upcoming events can be found on their website or Facebook page.

By — Justin Othoudt

