Freshman Phenom Mercury Bischoff Leading GR/G Girls Hockey

Freshmen don’t typically lead their team in scoring and definitely aren’t the top scorers in the state. However, most freshman aren’t quite like Mercury Bischoff. In her third year as a forward on the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team, Bischoff has become a proficient scorer, racking up 47 goals scored (tied for fourth-most in the state) in 25 regular season games played.

Bischoff developed a lot of her elusiveness, speed, and ability to get to the net because she grew up playing on the local boys team until 7th grade. Now as a freshman for the Lightning, Bischoff has ripped apart opposing defenses, and on occasion has done it multiple times, as she’s recorded nine hat tricks this year.

Bischoff led Grand Rapids/Greenway to a 17-8 record in the regular season and the Lightning earned the second seed in the Section 7AA playoffs. Up first in the postseason is a matchup against Duluth on Thursday, February 10th at 7:00 PM.