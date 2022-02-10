Lakeland PBS

Freshman Phenom Mercury Bischoff Leading GR/G Girls Hockey

Chaz MootzFeb. 9 2022

Freshmen don’t typically lead their team in scoring and definitely aren’t the top scorers in the state. However, most freshman aren’t quite like Mercury Bischoff. In her third year as a forward on the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team, Bischoff has become a proficient scorer, racking up 47 goals scored (tied for fourth-most in the state) in 25 regular season games played.

Bischoff developed a lot of her elusiveness, speed, and ability to get to the net because she grew up playing on the local boys team until 7th grade. Now as a freshman for the Lightning, Bischoff has ripped apart opposing defenses, and on occasion has done it multiple times, as she’s recorded nine hat tricks this year.

Bischoff led Grand Rapids/Greenway to a 17-8 record in the regular season and the Lightning earned the second seed in the Section 7AA playoffs. Up first in the postseason is a matchup against Duluth on Thursday, February 10th at 7:00 PM.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Girls Hockey Gets Win Over East Grand Forks

Bemidji Girls Hockey Falls to Crookston at Home

Bemidji Girls Hockey Shuts Out Sauk Rapids/Sartell 2-0

Bemidji Girls Hockey Gets Win Over TRF 4-1

Recently Added

Common Ground: Gordon's Butter & Dairy Museum / Viking Fest Brainerd Area

Posted on Feb. 9 2022

Lakeland Currents - Workforce Woes: The Ongoing Labor Shortage in Bemidji & Beyond

Posted on Feb. 4 2022

Common Ground: Bemidji's Carnegie Library Restoration Part 2 of 2

Posted on Feb. 2 2022

Lakeland Currents - The Reality of Human Trafficking in Northern Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 28 2022

Common Ground: Bemidji's Carnegie Library Restoration Part 1 of 2

Posted on Jan. 26 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.