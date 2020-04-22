Lakeland PBS

Free Legal Help Offered To Low-Income Community Residents

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 21 2020

Low-income families are faced with a number of different challenges. With housing, food, education and more to be worried about, legal services doesn’t have to be one of them.

Anishinabe Legal Services offers free legal help to low-income community members that live on or near the Red Lake, Leech Lake or White Earth reservations. To contact the office, you can call (218) 335-2223 or visit this online platform.

