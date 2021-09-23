Lakeland PBS

“Free Fallin” to Pay Tribute to Tom Petty in Brainerd

Lakeland News — Sep. 22 2021

Central Lakes College has recently announced the schedule for its 2021-22 Cultural Arts Series, and one of the first acts comes with a familiar name.

The tribute band Free Fallin, inspired by the late Tom Petty, will be playing at CLC’s Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd on Oct. 2.

The Cultural Arts Series is entering its 15th year, and though most of its talent is seen by producer Patrick Spradlin before they put on a concert, Free Fallin was highly recommended and scouted.

The concert kicks off at 7 PM on Oct. 2. Tickets can be found online or at the box office inside the school.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

