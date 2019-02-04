Lakeland PBS
Four Arrested After Attempting To Shut Down Enbridge Pipeline

Anthony Scott
Feb. 4 2019
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Activists from the Catholic Worker movement say four protesters have been arrested in an attempt to shut down an Enbridge oil pipeline in north-central Minnesota.

Spokeswoman Diane Leutgeb Monson says the four broke into an area containing shut-off valves for three Enbridge pipelines around noon on Monday, February 4th, then called to warn the company of their plans to turn off the Line 4 pipeline. Monson says Enbridge itself shut the line down remotely.

She says Itasca County sheriff’s deputies arrested the four around 1:30 p.m.

Sheriff Officials could not be reached to further comment on the arrests..

Enbridge spokeswoman, Juli Kellner, says the protesters put people and the environment at risk.

A judge in September dismissed charges against three other activists who tried to shut down two Enbridge pipelines in northwestern Minnesota.

