Fosston Volleyball’s Improved Defense And Chemistry Paces Fast Start
The Greyhounds have quietly put together an 11-4 season with a huge sweep over Ada-Borup/Norman County West last week. Sitting on top of the Pine To Praire conference and Section 8A East, Fosston is gearing up for the final stretch.
