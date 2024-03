Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Greyhounds advance in Section 8A and will face Mahnomen/Waubun on Ralph Engelstad Arena on Saturday. The Thunderbirds defeated Blackduck 60-48 in their meeting on Thursday.

