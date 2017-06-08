Fosston Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A Fosston Fire Department Assistant Chief has been identified as the sole fatality of a Wednesday morning motorcycle crash.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Cary Robert Berberich, 42 of Fosston, was driving northbound on Polk Co Road 4 near Spruce Grove Rd SE. The motorcycle veered off the road to the right side of the road.
Berberich was declared dead at the scene of the crash.
It is unknown what time the crash occurred, but a report was entered shortly before 10 AM on Wednesday.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
